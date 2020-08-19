Leta Selves Ryals

June 18, 1939 - August 13, 2020

On August 13, Leta Ryals passed away peacefully at home, with her husband of 62 years by her side and surrounded by the love of four generations they created together. At 81 years old, she lovingly told her family she had lived a great life and to take care of each other.

Leta Pearl Selves was born June 18, 1939 to Percy and Vivian Selves in Summerville, Oregon. She was the third of nine siblings and their fond relationships would last a lifetime. When Leta was eight, the family moved to Nampa, Idaho where she and the other kids grew up milking cows with their dad. In school, she played in the band, rode horses, and was crowned Harvest Ball Queen before graduating from Middleton High School in 1957.

Leta was working as a nurse's aide when she met Donald Ryals at a burger joint. He knew from the moment he met her she was the one. They married on May 5, 1958 and in 1963, moved to Boise to raise their four children. Leta was a protective and selfless mother who instilled her values of generosity, hard work, and determination in her children. When the children were grown, Leta went to work for Blue Cross of Idaho. She taught herself ten key on a yard sale calculator and through her tenacity, worked her way up from the mailroom to the head of the claims department.

Leta was curious, energetic, and a lot of fun to be around! She was always up to something: knitting slippers for her grandkids, making candy from old family recipes, designing jewelry, distilling brandy, you name it. Leta had a knack for finding treasures at yard sales/junk stores and if you paid her a visit, you were sure to go home with something special. Leta was a generous teacher and many in her family will carry on skills they learned from her.

Her greatest joy in life was family and Leta often said that while she and Don were never rich, they were the wealthiest people she knew because of the family around them. She created a home where no one was a stranger and her door was always open for a cup of coffee and sage wisdom delivered with a knowing sparkle in her eyes. She delighted in the successes of her many grandchildren and had a way of making each one believe they were her favorite. Leta was deeply loved by her siblings and children, revered by her grandchildren, and respected by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed and affectionately remembered forever.

Leta was preceded in death by parents, Vivian and Percy Selves; brother Roy Selves, and sister Ruth York. She is survived by her husband Donald Ryals; children Linda Small (Skip), Randy Ryals (Christa), Cheryl Sanderson (Bryan), and Steve Ryals; siblings Joan Alioto (Ernie), Boyd Selves, Janice Carlson, Tom Selves (Dolores), Forrest Selves, Vera Matthews (Ted), and sister-in-law Charlotte Selves; grandchildren John Yearsley (Cheryl), Jason Yearsley (Yurie), Heather Kelly (Cory), Kelly Ryals, Donald Ryals, Megan Ryals, Kendall Moriarty (Michael Teter), Caitlin Moriarty, Scott Ryals, Chelsea Goossens (Brett), Chassidy Ryals, and Justin Ryals (Brittany Caviness); 33 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 22 at 11:00 am at the Gem County Fairgrounds. Flowers may be sent to 905 Gem Stone Way, Emmett, Idaho 83617.



