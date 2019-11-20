|
Leta Lue Schmelzer
1955-2019
Leta Lue Schmelzer, age 64, passed away peacefully November 14, 2019 after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was born February 24, 1955 in Meridian, Idaho to Elvin and Betty Schmelzer. They soon after moved to the family ranch in Ola, Idaho when Leta was in grade school. Leta and her family lived on the ranch for many years as she attended the Ola School through 6th grade where she then attended school in Sweet, Idaho and then Emmet, ID for High School. Upon graduating High School in 1973, she pursued a teaching degree from Idaho State University where she graduated with a degree in Special Education and continued a long career of over 40 years, during which she went back to school and received her double Master's in English. She recently retired in 2018 from the Boise, ID school district and moved to Florida near her daughter.
Leta was a Daughter, Sister and Mother. A Wife, Friend, Teacher, Nurturer and Caregiver.
Mother to and survived by her three children Kalli Fuller, LJ Cox and Travis Cox, along with step children Candy Mullinax and Dayna Fuller. Also survived by her sister Sally Schmelzer, brother Lee Schmelzer, parents Elvin and Betty Schmelzer.
Wife to Douglass Jones who cared for her in her last year and final days alongside her children.
Leta encouraged independence and growth and was integral in helping everyone she encountered find their own paths and happiness.
It is not just her career or motherhood that defined her, it was her integrity, devotion, creative soul and steadfastness that characterized her.
She was a writer, a poet, a scholar, a photographer, an artist and a beautiful soul which will live on in all of us.
Until we can all meet again, we are thinking of "Blue Skies Smiling at me, Nothing but blue skies Do I see".
Her family will be hosting a Celebration of Life Gathering for family and Friends, in Pensacola, FL.
In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the Ola School, Idaho's last two room school house. They are currently fundraising for repairs needed to bring the building up to code. Follow this link to learn more http://squawcreeknews.blogspot.com/
Follow this link to donate
https://www.paypal.me/OlaElementary
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 20, 2019