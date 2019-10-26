|
|
Leung Sui Ng
12/26/1951-10/18/2019
Leung Siu Ng, a Vietnam War Veteran and a long-time resident of San Francisco, died on October 18, 2019, at home surrounded by family. He was 67 years old. The oldest of five brothers, Leung was born on December 26, 1951, to David and Mai Kam Ng in Canton, China. They immigrated to the United States when Leung was 14 and settled in Boise, Idaho. During the Vietnam war, Leung joined the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1972, he served his military service obligation (MSO) as a combat engineer and was deployed to Okinawa in 1973. Fortunately, the United States entered the Paris Peace Accord a few weeks later. Leung completed his tour of duty and was honorably discharged as a lance corporal in 1976. After completing his military assignment, Leung worked in a variety of settings while remaining active with his family and the communities in Boise and in San Francisco. In
1976, he began tending bar for several San Francisco hotels including the St. Francis and the Hyatt. Then in 1982, Leung began driving bus for the San Francisco Municipal Railway (MUNI). He later drove trolley. He was well regarded for his charismatic personality and hard work. Leung loved to travel. He returned to Asia several times. In 2001, he visited Vietnam where he met Thanh-Tam Nguyen and her three-year-old son, Jason. They became a family when Leung and Tam married the following year. Together they enjoyed trips to New York City, shopping the Clement Street markets, and multiple visits to Vietnam. In 2007, Leung retired from MUNI after suffering a second heart attack. Once retired, Leung often fished for bass in the California Delta. He even tried diving for abalone. Leung had many friends at the Red-A coffee shop where he was a regular. Leung is survived by his mother, Mai Kam Ng; wife, Tam; son, Jason; brothers Paul Pui Siu Ng (Jan Jing), Ken Keong Siu Ng, Brian Hong Siu Eng, and Wai Siu Ng (Sharla); as well as many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins living in the north-west and on the east coast. In the Cantonese language Ng means five. The Ng family has always treasured its five boys. Leung, the first brother, will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Monday, October 28, at the San Francisco Columbarium Funeral Home, 1 Loraine Ct., San Francisco, CA 94118.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 26, 2019