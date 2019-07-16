LaVonne Cecile Brandenburg

1930-2019

LaVonne Cecile "Vonnie" Brandenburg, age 88, of Mountain Home, passed away at a local care center on July 12, 2019. A viewing followed by a Rosary will be held at Rost Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 5 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, in Mountain Home. LaVonne Cecile Newman Brandenburg, was born October 23, 1930 at Carson, Grant County, North Dakota. She was the fourth of eight children born to Cecil Ray and Othilia Anna Durback Newman. Because of the drought and depression, the family moved to Nampa, Idaho in 1934. Three younger siblings were born there. Vonnie attended St. Paul's Catholic grade school and graduated from Nampa High School in 1948. On July 2nd of that same year, she married Alvin Keith Brandenburg, also of Nampa, at St. Paul's Catholic Church. In 1951, after the birth of their daughter Carol Ann, Keith began employment with Mountain States Tel. and Tel. Co. The family moved throughout eastern Idaho and also to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where their son, Al, Jr. was born. In 1955 Keith was transferred back to Idaho and after working in Rexburg and Montpelier, they moved to Mountain Home where they settled permanently. Two more daughters, Nancy Kay and Patty Jo, were added to the family at Mountain Home. Vonnie began employment with the Mountain Home School District in 1964, in the school lunch program. She enjoyed her job and was active in the School Food Service Association. She held offices locally and served as Area Representative on the state board for two terms. She retired in 1992 after 28 years of service. Keith passed away in 1995 after a series of strokes. They had been married 47 years. Vonnie continued to live in the family home and enjoyed active membership in Beta Sigma Phi, Elkettes and her Pinochle group. A lifelong Catholic, she was an active member of Altar Society and Mother Cabrini Sodality and held all offices in both organizations. She also enjoyed family outings at the family vacation property at Trinity Creek. Labor Day weekend was an annual event. Vonnie is survived by four children; Carol Charlton and her husband Mike, Al and his wife Tammy Brandenburg, Nancy Richter and Patty Gaddis; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Helen Riggers and Rosalie Hopper; a sister–in-law Judy Newman and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers Byron Newman and Myron Raymond Newman, her sisters Florence Wodnik, Francis Timian and Ruth Kinzer; her husband Keith Brandenburg, two infant sons Richard Eugene and David Lee and a grandson Ryan Brandenburg. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 16, 2019