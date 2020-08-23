Lila Stone Bevington1931-2020Lila Stone Bevington, of Boise, Idaho, loving wife, and mother died August 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Lila was born on October 9, 1931 in Gooding, Idaho, a mere three days after her husband Bob Bevington was born in Twin Falls, Idaho. Baptized together as infants, Bob and Lila became friends during their school-aged years, and later went on to celebrate sixty years of marriage.Lila graduated from Gooding High School in 1949 and attended the College of Idaho, graduating with a degree in Education. It was here that Bob and Lila renewed their friendship and later married on December 28, 1952 in Gooding, Idaho. Lila accepted her first teaching job in Wilder, Idaho and taught there until the school district encouraged her to resign due to the expected birth of her first child. Lila and Bob later moved to California, returning to Boise in 1958, making Boise their home for over 60 years.After the birth of her second and third child, Lila established a private school in her home. As kindergarten was not part of the public-school system, Lila filled the gap for not only her three daughters' educations but for many other children as well. After testifying before the State legislature, she managed to put herself out of a job in 1970. Lila returned to college, renewed her teaching certificate, and accepted a kindergarten position at Valley View Elementary, Boise, Idaho. In 1985, Lila received a Fulbright Teacher Exchange Scholarship and taught primary school in Scotland for one year. Upon her return, she continued teaching at Valley View until her retirement.Although diagnosed with Type I diabetes at the age of 19, Lila lived life to its fullest, playing field hockey in college, raising three daughters, pursuing a career in education, and supporting her husband's business. Lila enjoyed many outdoor activities including camping, fishing, water skiing, and cross-country skiing. She was a member of the Boise First Presbyterian Church, PEO, DAR, and the Robert Burns Society.Lila is survived by her daughters Becky (Signorino), Radcliff Kentucky, and Patty (Clark), Spokane, Washington, eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.Lila is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Kate Duncan Stone, husband Bob Bevington, daughter Brenda Bevington Tidd, granddaughter, Rachel Tidd, brothers Jerry Stone and Frank Stone and sister Phyllis Stone Bissell.Services are pending. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Boise or the American Diabetes Association.