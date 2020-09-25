1/1
Lila Ellen (Guthrie) Watts
1947 - 2020
Lila Ellen Guthrie Watts, 73, left this earth September 12, 2020. She was born March 3, 1947 in Boise, Idaho to Darrold W and Geraldine M Guthrie and remained a life long resident.
In her youth, Lila was a barmaid for local businesses. As an adult she worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Idaho, retiring after 35 years. They gave her a huge celebration on her 30th anniversary.
Lila was known for her kindness and generosity. She was much loved by her son Tim, her nieces, nephews, granddaughter and great grandsons. She helped raise them all in one way or another. Weekend visits at Aunt Lila's house included movies, candy and riding around the neighborhood on her electric three-wheeled scooter. Each child held a special place in her heart and in her life.
She also enjoyed playing bingo, rummaging through yard sales and playing pinochle with her mother and her sister Donna. She was an avid reader and belonged to a book club for many years.
Lila leaves behind her only son Tim Mahoney and his wife Collette of Temecula, Ca, her sister Donna Guthrie Floyd of Boise, her granddaughter Chandra Leeds, two great grandsons Dominic and Nico Leeds of Boise and eight nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers Clifford E and David W Guthrie. She will be missed.
Lila's memorial services will be held next Spring.
May she rest in peace

Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 25, 2020.
