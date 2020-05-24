Linda Chase LongeteigMarch 23, 1944May 20, 2020Born on March 23, 1944 to her parents, Lyle and Marguerite Chase, Linda enjoyed her childhood growing up in Idaho with her older brother, Larry, younger brother, Steve, and her little sister, Susie. They shared many adventures and fond memories together. Linda found the love of her life at the age of 50, when she married Iver J Longeteig. They enjoyed 24 years of marriage before J passed away in 2018. She missed him dearly and in her final days stated that she needed to pack her suitcase so she could go find J. She treasured her relationship with her three children: Becky (Mark) Bertram, Debbie (John) Mitchell, and Scott (Chris) Dykstra. She held them close to heart her entire life and valued every minute that she was able to spend with them. Grandma Linda enjoyed spoiling her 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Every day was a party if grandma was involved! "Chase" was a dear friend to many; her neighbors, her Tuesday ladies lunch group, her housekeeper, and old friends from over the years. She would befriend everyone and give gifts at every opportunity. From her favorite waitress at her regular little diner, to the tellers at the credit union, she was always doing something for others. Linda was an avid gardener, with the most creative yard in all of Boise! She also enjoyed reading, finding treasures at the flea market and time spent with family and friends. Her family will celebrate her "next big adventure" with a private burial at the Melba cemetery