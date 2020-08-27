1/1
Linda Dixon North Purcell
1949 - 2020
Linda Dixon North Purcell was born February 9, 1949 in Idaho Falls to Lowell and Mae Dixon. She attended college at Idaho State University where she graduated with a Master's Degree in Marketing Management and later on attended Boise State University where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science. Linda was employed by Hewlett Packard where she became Technical Marketing Manager for approximately 20 years. Linda loved to shoot billiards and won many tournaments around Twin Falls leading to her making enough money that she helped put herself through college with her winnings. Linda married Roger Purcell on October 6, 1990. Linda is survived by her husband, Roger, her mother, Mae, her two sisters, Judy and Pam and her brother, Rand. To leave the family condolences, please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com


Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
