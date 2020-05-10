Linda Jean Kreizenbeck
Linda was born on October 2, 1942 in Ogden, UT to John M. & Bernice Grandy Baumer. She passed peacefully on April 24, 2020 of complications from metastatic breast cancer.
After graduation from Twin Falls HS in 1960, she attended Idaho State University where she met her future husband, Mack. They were married in September 1964.
The young couple settled in Caldwell in 1970, where they would reside for 36 years in a neighborhood that became their "village" of young families. One of those families—Del and Diane Knapp and their children—would become a loving extension of her family. It was Diane and Linda, who together, would plan business deals and pranks—the latter often involving dog catchers, firemen and the police. The bond between the two families never waived; the love would only grow.
Linda worked side-by-side with Mack in their Real Estate Appraisal business, retiring to Meridian in 2006.
She loved to spend time in her garden, with favorite flowers for every season. She looked forward to finding unique plants for her pots for all to see and she relaxed in the evening by holding a hose and watering whatever she could. If Linda was at home and the weather was nice, you would most likely find her in her backyard.
Jazz was a staple in Linda's life. Festivals and concerts peppered her calendar all year, every year. When she moved to Idaho, she quickly found Gene Harris at the Idanha. This expanded to Sundays at Ste. Chapelle and then becoming a member of Boise Jazz Society for years and eagerly awaiting their annual concert series. Jazz also gave Linda another reason to travel.
With her husband Mack, Linda's love for travel was given regular attention. Together they loved to drive across the United States, go on cruises to tropical or frozen lands, to visit their children on their adventures or go with friends for long weekend getaways.
Linda expressed her love most loudly through food. Her cooking will be a strong memory for many. A new recipe would bring her pure excitement and she was not afraid to try anything. The more of a challenge, the better. Entering Linda and Mack's home, one is very accustomed to inhaling deeply at the front door to try to determine what Linda might be preparing for her family and friends. Additionally, she was passionate about table manners, teaching her kids to eat meals properly, just on the off chance that any of them received an invitation to dine at the White House.
Linda wanted to experience as much life as she could, all the while having a good time, making people laugh and leaving things just a little more beautiful than when she got there.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and an infant son. She is survived by Mack, her loving husband of 55 years; her three adored (and adoring) children: Jennifer (Bill) Muthiora, Kara Kreizenbeck and Matt (Megan) Kreizenbeck; her five wonderful grandchildren: Chloe, Brendan and Addison Muthiora and Paige and Piper Kreizenbeck; and her brother John Robert Baumer (Sue Carter) of Salt Lake City, UT. She was blessed to have her kids living in the Boise/Meridian area.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Metavivor (www.metavivor.org), an organization funding research and support for Metastatic Breast Cancer.
Linda was born on October 2, 1942 in Ogden, UT to John M. & Bernice Grandy Baumer. She passed peacefully on April 24, 2020 of complications from metastatic breast cancer.
After graduation from Twin Falls HS in 1960, she attended Idaho State University where she met her future husband, Mack. They were married in September 1964.
The young couple settled in Caldwell in 1970, where they would reside for 36 years in a neighborhood that became their "village" of young families. One of those families—Del and Diane Knapp and their children—would become a loving extension of her family. It was Diane and Linda, who together, would plan business deals and pranks—the latter often involving dog catchers, firemen and the police. The bond between the two families never waived; the love would only grow.
Linda worked side-by-side with Mack in their Real Estate Appraisal business, retiring to Meridian in 2006.
She loved to spend time in her garden, with favorite flowers for every season. She looked forward to finding unique plants for her pots for all to see and she relaxed in the evening by holding a hose and watering whatever she could. If Linda was at home and the weather was nice, you would most likely find her in her backyard.
Jazz was a staple in Linda's life. Festivals and concerts peppered her calendar all year, every year. When she moved to Idaho, she quickly found Gene Harris at the Idanha. This expanded to Sundays at Ste. Chapelle and then becoming a member of Boise Jazz Society for years and eagerly awaiting their annual concert series. Jazz also gave Linda another reason to travel.
With her husband Mack, Linda's love for travel was given regular attention. Together they loved to drive across the United States, go on cruises to tropical or frozen lands, to visit their children on their adventures or go with friends for long weekend getaways.
Linda expressed her love most loudly through food. Her cooking will be a strong memory for many. A new recipe would bring her pure excitement and she was not afraid to try anything. The more of a challenge, the better. Entering Linda and Mack's home, one is very accustomed to inhaling deeply at the front door to try to determine what Linda might be preparing for her family and friends. Additionally, she was passionate about table manners, teaching her kids to eat meals properly, just on the off chance that any of them received an invitation to dine at the White House.
Linda wanted to experience as much life as she could, all the while having a good time, making people laugh and leaving things just a little more beautiful than when she got there.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and an infant son. She is survived by Mack, her loving husband of 55 years; her three adored (and adoring) children: Jennifer (Bill) Muthiora, Kara Kreizenbeck and Matt (Megan) Kreizenbeck; her five wonderful grandchildren: Chloe, Brendan and Addison Muthiora and Paige and Piper Kreizenbeck; and her brother John Robert Baumer (Sue Carter) of Salt Lake City, UT. She was blessed to have her kids living in the Boise/Meridian area.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Metavivor (www.metavivor.org), an organization funding research and support for Metastatic Breast Cancer.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 10, 2020.