Linda K. Smiley
1957 - 2020
Linda Kay Smiley passed away peacefully in her home on August 23, 2020. Linda was born in Whitesburg, Kentucky to Fess and Mary Boggs in October 1957. She was one of three children, and the family later moved to Columbus, Indiana where she spent her childhood and graduated high school.
After high school, Linda married her high school sweetheart, Mark Smiley. Soon thereafter, they made their way to Boise and Linda began to work toward a beautician's license. However, as fate would have it she would find a position as a teller at Idaho First National Bank, which was the beginning of a life-long career in banking. It was during this period of her life that Linda and Mark had their only child, Ann.
Banking suited Linda very well as she quickly moved up in her thirty-five-year professional career as an executive business banker, establishing many life-long friendships and professional relationships. She built a faithful following of clients over the years, many of whom became personal friends. Her work ethic and genuine concern for their well-being and financial health was apparent. And she took the time to learn about them and their families. The same was true for her co-workers. After riding the waves of many bank mergers, Linda retired from Bank of the West, much to the dismay of many of her loyal clients and co-workers.
Life would hand Linda many challenges during her career: she balanced raising a family, working full time, along with managing Mark's illness for so many years, always telling friends "we're good, we're fine", so fiercely independent. Despite all that was placed in her path, she always chose life and joy. She knew how to live a balanced life and was not afraid to make changes to stay focused on the important things in life. Upon Mark's passing her life began a new chapter.
Her love of the outdoors would lead her on a path of many adventures. She enjoyed boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, ATV riding, motorcycle riding, snow skiing, hiking. While having lunch with friends in Crouch, Idaho she met Mike Monnie. Mike and Linda were later married in Crouch which began a sixteen year journey of traveling, golfing and endless adventures together. She treasured being a Nana and attending all the grandchildren's sporting and school events.
Linda's zest for life and enthusiasm inspired and affected all those who knew and loved her. She, as her friends would say, never met a stranger and was a gifted listener. She gathered friends of all ages everywhere she went, and she worked at nurturing those friendships. She touched so many lives by the grace of her love and charismatic energy. She was a fighter and tough as nails, but somehow managed, at the same time, to be the kindest, most positive person. She lived a purposeful life and all who knew her learned much from her character.
Linda is survived by her husband Mike Monnie, daughter Ann Hunter, grandchildren Parker and Sydney Hayden, Patrick Hunter, brothers Larry and Roger Boggs and niece Dawn Bolte. She was preceded in death by husband Mark Smiley and parents Fess and Mary Boggs.
Her faith in the Lord was strong and certain and she would always say that it would be ok, God had a plan. Rest in peace, dear wife, mother, grandmother and life-long friend. The loss of your presence will be felt forever by the many you touched.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to:
St Luke's Health Foundation
Hospice
