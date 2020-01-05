|
Linda Locuson
1948-2019
Linda Locuson passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2019 at the age of 71. Linda was born in Boise, Idaho on March 10, 1948. Linda was the third of four siblings, the only sister to three brothers. Although the usual school work and chores on the family farm occupied her in childhood, it was her early deep connection with dogs that truly enriched Linda's young life, and she spent countless hours in the raising and showing of Keeshonds at dogs shows, ultimately going on to serve as a judge at these competitions.
Linda graduated from Capital High School in 1966. She began working for a local Boise doctor and later continued her education at Boise State University, obtaining an Associate's Degree in Medical Records. Her work gave her satisfaction as she cared deeply about patients and their wellbeing. Linda also found joy in volunteering with greyhound rescue charities, and became the proud adoptive owner of several former racers over the years.
A new stage in Linda's life began when, after over 35 years had passed, she rekindled a romance with her high school sweetheart. By the time of her passing, this love connection had lasted 55 years, and provided happiness, tenderness, and contentment to the happy couple every day they spent together.
Gentle, sweet and reserved, Linda was filled with compassion and kindness and never expressed an angry thought or harsh judgment. She was a quiet yet constant source of support to her family and friends, and even in the midst of myriad major health challenges that afflicted her over the past several years she remained a fount of optimism, empathy, and humor. Her wonderful spirit will continue to inspire those closest to her for the rest of their lives.
Linda was preceded in death by her father Graydon Westby, her mother Lucile (Laubaugh) Westby and brother, Tim Westby. She is survived by her husband Larry Locuson of Garden City, Idaho; daughter Angela Shumway (Blair) of Meridian, Idaho; son Luke Jasenosky (Sarika) of Edgewater, NJ; granddaughter, Emily Kiester; brother Ken Westby of Middleton, Idaho and brother Jim Westby of Lincoln, California.
There will not be a service at this time. The family requests that donations be made to the Idaho Humane Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020