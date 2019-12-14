|
|
Linda Louise Myhre
1939-2019
Linda Louise Myhre was born on March 16, 1939, in Tacoma, Washington to Louise and Clifford Myhre. She shared her younger years with her brother Douglas. She grew up in nearby Gig Harbor. Her summer jobs were spent at Paradise Inn at Mt. Rainier National Park. Linda was raised Lutheran and attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. She wanted to be an architect but that opportunity was discouraged so she majored in Home Economics with a minor in Sociology.
Immediately after graduation she married a fellow she had known working summers at Mt. Rainier. They had three children in three and a half years: Kim, Kris and Scott.
After 9 years, her marriage ended and she married Ralph Robinson. They lived in Los Gatos, California where Linda worked as a substitute teacher at Los Gatos and Saratoga High Schools.
In 1980, they moved to a 36-acre farm in Remington, Virginia. Linda and Ralph raised thoroughbred horses and cattle, starting a vineyard and opened a bed and breakfast.
Linda also worked as a Special Events Coordinator at the five star hotel and restaurant called The Inn at Little Washington. She then worked with adolescents in a treatment center for substance abuse while involved with the local Chamber of Commerce.
Linda's hobbies and talents included earning a pilot's license, oil painting, needlepointing, birthing horses, gourmet cooking and providing hospitality for her guests at her Highland Farm and Inn bed and breakfast.
Linda and Ralph enjoyed almost 50 years of marital bliss and adventure in their many years of travel together whether on bicycles, in river rafts, cars or airplanes.
Linda was truly a kind and gentle soul who had many talents and gifts. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 14, 2019