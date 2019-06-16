Services Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Avenue Boise , ID 83706 (208) 376-5400 Celebration of Life Carin and Marguerite's home Star , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Linda Moats Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Linda Mae Mason Moats

On Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, Linda Mae Mason Moats, passed away at the age of 76. She battled cancer gracefully for nine months. She was surrounded by love and peace at the end of her well-lived life. Linda was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, dear friend, bibliophile, diarist, wine maker, gardener, traveler, card player, and active member of many groups.

Linda was born on October 26, 1942 in Albany, New York to Thomas and Marguerite (Vanderbilt) Mason. Her family moved to San Mateo, California where she graduated from Hillsdale High School and met her future husband, Bill Moats. From there, she went on to study sociology at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, graduating in 1964. Linda became a 5th grade teacher in Riverside, California and continued to teach for the next thirteen years.

In 1965, she married her high school sweetheart, Bill Moats, in San Mateo, California. When she married Bill, she married into a warm and loving family. His brothers and sisters, David Moats, Craig Moats, Brian Moats, Dana Ryan, and Barbara Unverferth became hers. She treasured these relationships even more since she had been an only child.

Linda and Bill went on many adventures, living in Montana, Pennsylvania, and Hawaii. While in Pennsylvania in 1968, Linda and Bill had their daughter, Carin Loraine Moats. Eventually, the family settled in Idaho City, Idaho where she continued to teach. After leaving the teaching profession, she was the Clerk/Treasurer/Business Manager for the Basin 72 School District and then worked in Boise for several years in the legislature and for the Idaho Association of School Administrators.

In 1988, Linda and Bill moved to Juneau, Alaska. In Juneau, she worked on the oil spill response group that was formed after the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill. She also worked for Alaska House Representative, Max Gruenberg. Linda then worked for City and Borough of Juneau Engineering Department and finished up working for the Alaska Association of School Administrators. While in Alaska, Linda and Bill enjoyed fishing and exploring in their Nordic tugboat, The Keiki Too.

Bill and Linda were very lucky to retire at age 55 and returned to the Walla Walla area, where she had attended college. They bought a dream property in Milton-Freewater, Oregon and made a hobby farm. They named the farm "Pau Hana" (Done Work in Hawaiian), growing all kinds of fruits and vegetables. Linda was happy to be retired when her grandchildren were born, and she made many trips to spend time with them throughout the years.

Linda was an exceptional friend. She leaves behind bits of herself in many ofher friends. She treasured her membership in the Juneau Tompion Literary Society, a book club that has been together for over 28 years, her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, her social group "Linda's Ladies," AAUW, the Grandmothers' Roundtable as well as her other writing groups and book clubs. Her friends were such an important part of her life and were amazing over the course of the last nine months. They never let her down and were always there with a visit, a phone call, a letter, an email, or little

gifts to let her know they were thinking of her.

Her daughter and grandchildren will miss their "Mimi" fiercely. She was an amazing mother who always supported her daughter through thick and thin. Linda adored her grandmother, May Belle Vanderbilt, and promised to be the same kind of grandmother to her grandchildren. She hit the mark beautifully. She invited the grandchildren over to "Pau Hana Farm" as often as possible and took them on fun trips to the beach and Stanley, Idaho. Most importantly, she taught them to garden, laugh, and enjoy life.

When asked to review her life, she was very pleased with all she had accomplished and the close relationships she cultivated. She did, however, say that she wished she had said "yes" more often. So in her honor, her family asks that everyone reading this say a "yes" at least once in Linda's honor. She would be so happy.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Moats, and her father, Thomas Mason. She is survived by her mother, Marguerite (Vanderbilt) Mason, her daughter, Carin Moats, her grandchildren Connor, Hannah, and Emma Chochrek, all of Star, ID; her "brothers and sisters", David Moats of Salisbury, VT, Craig (Terry) Moats of Honolulu, HI, Dana (Tom) Ryan of Kirkland, WA, and Barbara (Craig) Unverferth of Incline Village, NV, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on her birthday, October 26, 2019 in Star, Idaho at Carin and Marguerite's home. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries