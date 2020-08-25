Linda Marquez Gibbs

1945~2020

Linda Marquez Gibbs, 75 passed away at her home in Eagle on August 23, 2020 from the effects of ALS. Linda was born in Torrington, WY but her family moved to Nampa in 1953. She graduated from Nampa HS in 1963 and worked at the Idaho State School and Hospital before moving to Boise. She began working for the Idaho Economic Opportunity Office in 1968 and was later transferred to a new division known as the Human Rights Commission. Linda served as the Deputy Director and then Director of the Commission. She later served as the Affirmative Action Officer for the Ada Council of Governments before working for Hewlett Packard for 23 years. While representing HP she travelled to Japan, South America, Europe and Scandinavia.

In 2004 Linda and her husband retired to San Francisco (San Pancho) Nayarit, Mexico and built a home overlooking the Pacific Ocean. They lived in San Pancho from October 2004 to October 2015 before returning to Idaho. Linda loved the Mexico years, becoming fluent in Spanish and making friends with many local residents. Linda Loved family, friends, flowers, birds and animals.

Linda is survived by her husband H. Wayne Gibbs, sons Stephen and Marcelino (wife Genn), siblings John Marquez (Diane), Gloria Santos (Jessie), Josie Marquez, Mary Ann McNeil (Dave), Tony Marquez, Betty Johnson (Mark), Sandra Villines (Dan) and many beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents John and Ruth Marquez and siblings Cindy (Dan), Virginia, Robert, Deidi, and Margaret.

Cloverdale Funeral Home is in charge of Cremation. A viewing is scheduled on August 28, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N Cloverdale Rd, Boise.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store