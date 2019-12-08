|
Linda Rae O'Barto
December 7, 1940 ~ November 29, 2019
On Friday November 29, 2019 surrounded by enormous love Linda Rae O'Barto was called by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, an offer she couldn't refuse. Linda's presence remains with the fierce love, laughter and generosity she gave during her time on earth. Whether it be shopping for those in need during the holidays, birthdays and other special occasions for family or friends she was always thinking of others. She gave her final gift to her family in the assurance of eternal life, love and peace. Linda could always be found spending time with her family, worshiping at Saint John's Church on Saturday evenings, Borah basketball games, watching crime shows, The Price is Right and other game shows.
Born in Coeur d'Alene, ID on December 7th, 1940 to Norman Richard Kent and Viola Rose Kent, Linda soon moved to Boise, ID where she attended Catholic schools (Saint Teresa's and Saint Mary's) and later graduated from the first class at Borah High School. After High School Linda met the love of her life, Ronald Gene O'Barto of Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Married in 1960 at Sacred Heart Church Linda and Ron had 5 children, Ferol, Brenda, Ronnie, Anthony and Jessica. Linda told stories of playing with her siblings, flying in an airplane with her Dad, various other family adventures and dealing with ornery phone calls from various people during her time at the phone company. More than anything Linda dedicated her life to caring for her family and giving everything she had to always make everyone feel special.
Linda worked various jobs during her time on earth including the soda fountain at the downtown CC Anderson's (Bon Marche), phone company operator, administrator for O'Barto Produce where she and her family enjoyed working together and most recently retired from Albertsons in 2004. More than anything Linda's life occupation was as a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She gave tirelessly in volunteering at schools for her children and teaching Sunday school to carry on the faith she held so strongly.
Linda spent her time with her family on trips camping, traveling across the country visiting family in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, the University of Idaho, Billings, MT, Salt Lake City and various other places including successful and unsuccessful trips to Jackpot, NV.
While Linda's physical life on earth has passed her tremendous love, spirit and giving lives on in all the lives she touched. Never one to allow others to worry about her she gave of her love, time and energy without a care for herself until her wings were ready for her in Heaven.
She might say "do not mourn for me as I am at peace and until I see you again, I LOVE YOU BEST!!"
Linda was preceded in death by her Father Norman Richard Kent, Mother Viola Rose Kent, Brother Richard Allen Kent, Sister Carol Randy Theisen and infant Sister Norma Rose Kent. Linda is survived by her husband Ronald Gene O'Barto, children Ferol and Gregg (Stallings), Brenda (Coates), Ronnie (Rosen), Anthony O'Barto, Jessica (Ernesto), brother Robert Kent, Sister Deanna Berry, nephews Michael, Tammy, Sam Kent, Joey Berry, grand and great grand-children Lindsay Stallings, Megan, Derek, Deegan, Sawyer (Toupin), Zachary Stallings, Reganne and Hailey Rosen, Rebecca and Brent Logan, Kaitlyn, AJ (Burt) , Savannah, Tyler Ernesto.
Funeral proceedings are being attended to by Summers Funeral Home. A Rosary Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 4pm on Thursday 12/12/19 at Saint John's Cathedral. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11am on Friday 12/13/19, followed by a reception at the Riffle Center's Queen of Peace Room. Burial services at 11am on Saturday 12/14/19 at Morris Hill Cemetery.
Saint John's Cathedral and Riffle Center located at 775 N. 8th Street, Boise, ID 83702.
A special thanks for the loving and caring efforts of the staff at Saint Luke's Hospital, especially Dr. Bleumn and Dr. Hill.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019