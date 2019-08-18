Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Honalee Farms
7010 W. Moon Valley Rd
Eagle, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Ventura
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Ventura


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Ventura Obituary
Linda Foxall Ventura
1960-2019
Linda Foxall Ventura stepped peacefully into eternity on the morning of July 31st, after a short but determined fight against brain cancer.
Linda was born January 15th, 1960 to Alyn and Elaine Foxall, in Pocatello Idaho.
Her early years were filled with camping and fishing in Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons.
After the family moved to the Boise in 1968, she became an avid motorcyclist and snowmobiler, spending weekends at the family cabin in Round Valley riding the surrounding mountains.
Linda graduated Capital High school in 1978, where she competed in track, tennis, softball, dance team, and umpired youth softball. Upon graduating from BSU with a Communications degree, she followed in her mother's footsteps and became an English teacher. After earning her Administrative Master's degree at The University of Idaho she became a Vice Principal and later Principal at Silver Sage Elementary and Lowell Scott Middle School in Meridian.
Linda's many interests included mountain biking, skiing, hiking, camping and a keen passion for agriculture. She cherished her acreage in Middleton with pastures for horses, chickens, and loved her cats and many Labrador retrievers. She's well know for her beautiful backyard, pond and magnificent flowers and vegetable gardens. Linda also served on the board of Idaho Ag In The Classroom and was a Certified Master Gardener. She also loved kayaking/paddling and savored her time quilting, cooking, tasting fine wines, and rooting for her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and Boise State Broncos.
In her professional life, Linda was known for her innate ability to recognize the best in people, developing their skills, and building solid teams and leaders.
Linda's bedrock was her faith in Christ and the gospel, and love and loyalty for her family.
She's survived by her husband, Cameron Ventura, whom she met in McCall and married in 1983, her mother Elaine Foxall, her best friend and sister Wendy McGowan and brother in-law Mike McGowan, her bother Todd Foxall and his wife Naomi and their three children, AJ, Kade, and Rebekah.
She was preceded in death last year by her father Alyn Foxall.
We wish to extend our sincere thanks to Keystone Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
Linda will be greatly missed by all those she touched with her calming energy.
For more information regarding the Garden Gathering, visit Bowman Funeral Home's website at www.bowmanfuneral.com The Garden Gathering will be August 21, 2019, 4pm-8pm (open house) Honalee Farms 7010 W. Moon Valley Rd. Eagle, ID 83616.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: : : Pet Haven Cat Adoption Center, Nampa: www.ccpethaven.org/cats; Wild Horse Rescue: www.idahohorserescue.org
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now