Linda Foxall Ventura
1960-2019
Linda Foxall Ventura stepped peacefully into eternity on the morning of July 31st, after a short but determined fight against brain cancer.
Linda was born January 15th, 1960 to Alyn and Elaine Foxall, in Pocatello Idaho.
Her early years were filled with camping and fishing in Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons.
After the family moved to the Boise in 1968, she became an avid motorcyclist and snowmobiler, spending weekends at the family cabin in Round Valley riding the surrounding mountains.
Linda graduated Capital High school in 1978, where she competed in track, tennis, softball, dance team, and umpired youth softball. Upon graduating from BSU with a Communications degree, she followed in her mother's footsteps and became an English teacher. After earning her Administrative Master's degree at The University of Idaho she became a Vice Principal and later Principal at Silver Sage Elementary and Lowell Scott Middle School in Meridian.
Linda's many interests included mountain biking, skiing, hiking, camping and a keen passion for agriculture. She cherished her acreage in Middleton with pastures for horses, chickens, and loved her cats and many Labrador retrievers. She's well know for her beautiful backyard, pond and magnificent flowers and vegetable gardens. Linda also served on the board of Idaho Ag In The Classroom and was a Certified Master Gardener. She also loved kayaking/paddling and savored her time quilting, cooking, tasting fine wines, and rooting for her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and Boise State Broncos.
In her professional life, Linda was known for her innate ability to recognize the best in people, developing their skills, and building solid teams and leaders.
Linda's bedrock was her faith in Christ and the gospel, and love and loyalty for her family.
She's survived by her husband, Cameron Ventura, whom she met in McCall and married in 1983, her mother Elaine Foxall, her best friend and sister Wendy McGowan and brother in-law Mike McGowan, her bother Todd Foxall and his wife Naomi and their three children, AJ, Kade, and Rebekah.
She was preceded in death last year by her father Alyn Foxall.
We wish to extend our sincere thanks to Keystone Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
Linda will be greatly missed by all those she touched with her calming energy.
For more information regarding the Garden Gathering, visit Bowman Funeral Home's website at www.bowmanfuneral.com The Garden Gathering will be August 21, 2019, 4pm-8pm (open house) Honalee Farms 7010 W. Moon Valley Rd. Eagle, ID 83616.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: : : Pet Haven Cat Adoption Center, Nampa: www.ccpethaven.org/cats; Wild Horse Rescue: www.idahohorserescue.org
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019