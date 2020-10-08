Linette Mooring

1941-2020

Linette Mooring, 78 years old of Meridian, Idaho passed away in her home of heart failure Tuesday October 6, 2020.

Linette was born November 24, 1941 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Jim and June Mooring. As children, Linette and her sister Linda spent time on their grandparents' peanut farm where Linette loved to play "cowboys and Indians" with her cousins. She moved to Lubbock, Texas as a teen and met many great friends with whom she remained in contact with until her death. She attended Texas Tech University, then after college took a trip to the Bay Area in California to visit relatives and loved California so much, she called her parents and said, "send my stuff I am staying in California!".

In California she married Neil Simoni and they had one daughter, Kristine. Linette and Neil were married for twelve years and later divorced.

She spent many years with her partner David Freemire traveling, camping and going on adventures together.

She loved to golf, cook (she is famous for her homemade bread) and go camping. Later in life she enjoyed embroidering and making gifts for people. Her favorite spirit animal is the wolf.

She moved to Boise in 2001 to be near her daughter, Kristine, who had already moved to Boise.

She has done over 35 years of volunteer work starting in volunteering with an orphanage in Texas as a teenager. She worked with Special Olympics in Boise and Agency for New Americans helping refugees get settled in Boise.

Her favorite musician is Willie Nelson and even got to meet him and have her picture with him, he even asked her for a hug (which she gladly gave him).

Linette is survived by her daughter Kristine, her partner Tony Wicker, his daughter Calli Wicker, sister Linda Hill, nephews Randy Hill and Kenny Hill, nieces Penni Hill Kerr and Terri Hill-Wilson and dear friends Chad and Marnie Troska and their children Valerie and Sullivan.

Linette will be cremated and no services at this time. I lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Farm Aid.

"And when the Earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance" – Kahill Gibran



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store