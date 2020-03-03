|
|
Lisa Ann Hughes
1965-2020
Lisa passed away peacefully in her home in Boise, Idaho on February 18th, 2020 after her long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her husband, daughter, and son.
She was born on September 14th, 1965 to Joe Ballenger and Ruby Skinner in Boise, Idaho. She graduated from Borah High School where she then went on to ITT and completed her legal secretary certificate where she went on to work at Givens Pursley LLC for the next 26 years.
She married Robert Hughes September 1988 and would have celebrated 32 years of marriage this year. Together they had two children, Morgan and Tyler. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Jameson, Hazel, and Parker. She loved more than anything being their Amma.
Lisa loved to garden, cook, and travel up to McCall, which is where she had spent more of her childhood summers with her dad and siblings.
Lisa had a laugh that was contagious and was a force to be reckoned with, there is truly no one else like her.
Services will be held on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 at (insert time) at Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 3, 2020