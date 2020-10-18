Lisa Anne Eisenrich
October 13th, 1967 to September 20th, 2020
Lisa Eisenrich, 52, a brave and beautiful soul, lost her life to a very aggressive form of cancer on September 20, 2020. Born in Bossier City, LA, to an Air Force family, Lisa grew up in Boise, ID. Lisa was always an outstanding student, showing early ability in drawing, writing, and music. During high school, she played piano, oboe, and was valedictorian of her class; at 6'2", she was also an athlete, recruited to play college volleyball for Memphis State University. She transferred to the University of Idaho as a sophomore, was an exchange student at Darling Downs, Australia as a senior, and in 1990 graduated with honors from the U. of Idaho in Special Education. During her teaching career, Lisa taught young people with special needs in the Milpitas, CA, schools, the Yupik village of Eek, AK, and Anchorage, AK schools. She also served as a teacher for hospital-based services at Providence Hospitals, Anchorage. In 1996 she married photographer K. Wayde Carroll. Lisa completed her M.F.A. in Creative Writing and Literary Arts at the University of Alaska in 1998. They have two children, Jack (1999) and Claire (2003). As a young mother, Lisa wrote articles on parenting for several magazines; her first book, Gone Away is the Sun, was published in 2013. She had two books in progress at the time of her death and always had drawings and paintings in the works (Jack and Claire being her favorite subjects!) She had also founded "Suck My Salmon: Up-cycled Journals", unique gifts made from old collectible books and rock 'n roll album covers. She was an artist through and through.
Those close to her knew her as "Izey" and her life force affected everyone she met. She was adventurous, passionate, outspoken, intelligent, funny, caring, generous, and an absolute beauty. Her children are her pride and joy. She loved spending time taking in the Alaskan landscape on drives while blasting her favorite grunge tunes, walking the dogs, "Bear" and "Bones", and laughing with her husband (who loves her madly.)
Lisa is survived by her husband and children; parents Bob Eisenrich and Jane Rohrer; siblings Peter Eisenrich and Paula Eisenrich; other extended family and a host of friends . She brought color, light, and a fierce love of others into our midst and will be deeply missed. The family would love any thoughts or memories you feel like sharing on her Legacy.com
page. Thank you.