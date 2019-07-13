Lisa Colleen Brown

05/28/1965 - 05/07/2019

Lisa Colleen Brown was born to Phil and Sue Chaney in St. Luke's Hospital on May 28, 1965. Moving from Boise to Eugene, OR, Lisa was later joined by brother Jeff on June 1, 1969. Lisa attended schools in Eugene, Portland, Missoula, Mt, and Meridian and met her first husband Robert Stevenson while in Boise. They were blessed with two sons, Cameron on 1/4/84 and Tony on 1/26/85.

Lisa worked part time while raising her two sons and was associated with MAG Small Engine Repair at the time of her passing. Lisa was a fiercely passionate woman who dearly loved her family, especially her precious granddaughter Kazcade. Over the years her house was always filled with dogs of all sizes and in the past few years she added several cats to the mix. She loved flowers, especially hanging plants that brightened the front porch of her home. Lisa's life was filled with ups and downs, and unfortunately, facing the stressful ending of her marriage she made the tragic decision to end her life. She was ripped from our lives much too soon and is now resting in the arms of Jesus.

Lisa was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grand parents, and her mother Sue Mehrman. She is survived by her father Phil Chaney and his wife Bev; brother Jeff; son Cameron, his wife Britteny, and children Phebe and Kazcade; son Tony; Aunt and Uncle Glenda and Gene Blessing; Aunt Donna Chaney; cousins Mike Blessing and Jana (Gary) Hyland; Justin (Debbie) Chaney; Erin Moose; and their children;. Cameron and Tony's father Robert Stevenson; and her husband Lee Brown.

Memorial services will be held at Legacy Life Church {1830 N Linder Rd, Meridian, ID 83646}, Saturday July 20,2019 at 1:00PM. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 13, 2019