Lisa Marie Fortunato
10/29/1981-8/17/2020
Lisa Marie Fortunato, 38, was born on October 29, 1981 in Boise, Idaho to Ruth Griggs and Ralph Fortunato. She died on August 17, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah, following a traumatic spinal injury. Lisa slipped away peacefully surrounded by her mother, father, and sister knowing that she was loved and cherished beyond measure.
Lisa loved Starbucks, watches, comforters, and shoes, and she loved haircuts at the beauty shop and BSU everything. But most of all, she loved her family and friends and always had a huge smile and hug for everyone. Lisa remembered everyone she met and they remembered her because she made them feel so special. To be loved by Lisa was the purest of gifts. The world is diminished without her in it.
So many extraordinary people cared for Lisa throughout her life, including teachers, aides, caregivers, and medical professionals. In particular, the staff of Tomorrow's Hope became her family and ours for 23 years and enabled Lisa to live her best life. There are no words to adequately express the depth of our gratitude to them for everything they did for Lisa and our family.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Ruth Griggs, her father and step-mother, Ralph and Toni Fortunato, her sister and brother-in-law, Angela Fortunato and Geoff Renstrom, her niece and nephew, Harper and Hudson Renstrom, her granny, Donna Griffin, many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and her army of beloved friends.
One of Lisa's last gifts to this world was the lifesaving donation of her organs, corneas, and tissues to those in desperate need. In lieu of flowers the family encourages you to make a donation in Lisa's name to Donate Life at www.donatelife.net
to continue to support its mission of organ and tissue donation.
We will gather together at a later date to celebrate and remember our Lisa when it is safe to do so.