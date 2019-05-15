Lloyd Bell

91

Lloyd Bell was born in Nampa, Idaho to Lloyd and Myrtle Bell on December 12, 1927. He was raised in Ada County and went to a one room school house on Columbia Road. After 8th grade, he went to Meridian High School and was a shot putter graduating in May of 1946. Upon graduation, Lloyd joined the Marine Corp where he was stationed in California. Upon discharge, he attended the University of Idaho where he graduated in accounting. He married Mary Bell in 1952. After working for a local CPA firm during tax season, he went to work for the Idaho Department of Transportation, at the time known as the Highway Department. He advanced from accounting tech to Director of Finance when he retired. Lloyd was also the accounting treasurer for Idaho Credit Union (now ICON) from their 2nd annual meeting for 40+ additional years. Lloyd was a long time member of the Ten Mile Community Church where he spent 45 years as the church treasurer through several pastors. Through the years, he faithfully gave blood, giving over 19 gallons in his lifetime. He was also an avid BSU fan (except when they played against Idaho State) having season football tickets (in the west side upper deck, until he could no longer climb the stairs) and basketball tickets (in the old gym). Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents (Lloyd and Myrtle), spouse (Mary), and his daughter (Peggy Kesner). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Red Cross by giving funds or blood. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary