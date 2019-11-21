Home

POWERED BY

Services
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd.
Boise, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Wiles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Russell (Russ) Wiles


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Russell (Russ) Wiles Obituary
Lloyd Russell Wiles, Jr.
1936 - 2019
Lloyd Russell Wiles, Jr. (Russ) was born August 4, 1936, in Nebraska. In 1947, the family moved to Boise. He completed his schooling and graduated from Boise High in 1953. He then joined the United States Air Force and served in many bases in the U.S. He was deployed to Japan, Korea, and Viet Nam. While serving in Japan, he met and married the love of his life, Hisayo. He retired from the Air Force after 22 years. He then went to work for the Boise Fire Center and retired after 16 years. Russ passed away on November 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Hisayo, of 59 years; his son Michael (Evelyn) and his grandson, Scotty Wiles. He is also survived by five sisters; Kathleen Hill, Darlene Curry, Sharlene Gorton, Judy Parent, and Daryn McClung (Duane) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Sr. and Marjorie Wiles, his brother Rodney Wiles, and six nieces and nephews. In his retirement years, he enjoyed spending time in his yard, woodworking, watching sports on TV and old westerns. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle, but most of all – a friend to many. He was loved and will be sorely missed.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, 3:00pm, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -