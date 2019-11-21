|
Lloyd Russell Wiles, Jr.
1936 - 2019
Lloyd Russell Wiles, Jr. (Russ) was born August 4, 1936, in Nebraska. In 1947, the family moved to Boise. He completed his schooling and graduated from Boise High in 1953. He then joined the United States Air Force and served in many bases in the U.S. He was deployed to Japan, Korea, and Viet Nam. While serving in Japan, he met and married the love of his life, Hisayo. He retired from the Air Force after 22 years. He then went to work for the Boise Fire Center and retired after 16 years. Russ passed away on November 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Hisayo, of 59 years; his son Michael (Evelyn) and his grandson, Scotty Wiles. He is also survived by five sisters; Kathleen Hill, Darlene Curry, Sharlene Gorton, Judy Parent, and Daryn McClung (Duane) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Sr. and Marjorie Wiles, his brother Rodney Wiles, and six nieces and nephews. In his retirement years, he enjoyed spending time in his yard, woodworking, watching sports on TV and old westerns. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle, but most of all – a friend to many. He was loved and will be sorely missed.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, 3:00pm, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 21, 2019