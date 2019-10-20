|
Lloyd E. Stine
Lloyd Stine, 95, died Tuesday, October 8th, surrounded by his family. Lloyd was born in Kansas to Andrew and Hazel Stine. He was the oldest of 4 children. He worked on his grandparent's farm and at a service station before he graduated from high school.
After going to a technician school in Colorado, he joined the Navy during World War II. He served in the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters as a radar/electronic technician. After World War II, he went to work for Idaho Power as an electronic technician until retirement. Lloyd married the love of his life, Mary Louise, at the First Baptist Church in Boise. They were married for 64 years. Very soon after Lloyd and Louise were married, Lloyd was called to serve again during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged from the US Navy as an Electronics Technician, Second Class.
Lloyd enjoyed traveling in the states and Canada with his wife, daughter, grandsons and family. He helped and supported his wife, Louise, in her home building business. His hobbies were bicycling, sailing, ham radio, electronics, astronomy, inventing, and listening to music. He helped and encouraged his daughter and grandsons in their interest and hobbies.
We so appreciate the members of his Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church, the family and friends who visited him, the staff and friends at Salmon Creek, the staff, NURSES and friends at Veranda Senior Living. A special thanks to Dr. Benjamin Powers, Dr. Andrew Chai, Dr. Peggy Rupp and staff for their excellent care. Lloyd so enjoyed his sisters, Faye and Betty, when they visited him. Betty's weekly visits were always accompanied with homemade treats. To each one listed above, as a family, we are extremely grateful for your time, assistance, compassion and love.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife, Louise; his parents; his brother, Jack; 7 brothers-in-law, Ray, Newt, Roy, Bill, Ernest, Red, and Jay; 6 sisters-in-law, Patsy, Freddie, Kittie, Ruby, Jessie and Martha.
He is survived by his only daughter and son-in-law, Sharon & Clyde; two grandsons and their wives, Fred & Whitney and Jeff & Dodi; four great-granddaughters, Isabella, Edy, Becca and Allie (Matthew); two sisters, Faye and Betty; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Abiding by his wishes, there will be no funeral or burial service. In lieu of flowers, help those in need and be kind to all. He will be greatly missed until we are together again with the Lord.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019