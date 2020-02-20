|
Lois A. Wade
Lois Arlene Abbott was born on September 24, 1931 in Kansas to Robert and Linnie Abbott. One of six children. In 1951, she met the love of her life Navy man, Harley E. Wade, from Danbury. Harley and Lois were married on June 3, 1951 in Danbury, Ne. moved to Boise Id. Where they started their new life together raising their children. In 1992 Harley and Lois moved to Idaho City retiring in 1996. Harley and Lois spent most
of the next several years loving on their grandchildren and enjoying each other. In 2001, having Lost Harley, Lois moved back to Boise. On February 2, 2020. Harley and Lois Wade were reunited in the kingdom of heaven. Services will be 11am Sat 2/22/20 @ Wright community church 4821 W. Franklin Rd, Boise, ID
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 20, 2020