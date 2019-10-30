|
Lois Esther Wallace
1919 - 2019
Lois passed away October 28, 2019 at the Foxtail Senior Living Center in Meridian, Idaho. Graveside services will be held at the Holmes Cemetery in Donnelly, Idaho on Saturday, November 2 at 2:00 p.m. Services will be under the direction of the McCall Funeral Home.
Lois was born May 24, 1919 to George W. and Grace Pell Rauch in Grangeville, Idaho. Lois grew up in Grangeville and graduated from Grangeville High School in 1936. She began her working career at the Grangeville Agricultural Adjustment Administration (AAA) in 1939 and later transferred to the Lewiston office before moving to the Donnelly office. It was while working at the Donnelly AAA office that Lois met her future husband Oliver (Speck) Wallace. Speck and Lois were married on October 25, 1944 and made their home in Donnelly until 1953 when they moved their house to McCall. Lois and Speck resided in their home in McCall for nearly 50 years when they moved to Eagle, Idaho in 2000.
Lois was a member of the McCall Community Congregational Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed working with children and was active in the Boy Scouts while her son was a Scout. Lois was employed by the City of McCall as librarian and assistant to the City Clerk for several years before joining the Payette National Forest staff, from which she retired in 1982. Early in their married life, Speck and Lois loved to square dance and in later years they enjoyed golfing and spent several winters in California and Arizona. Speck and Lois were married 58 years before Speck passed away in 2002. Lois loved to read and paint ceramics, but sadly lost her vision to macular degeneration and was unable to pursue her favorite pastimes in the last decade.
Lois is survived by her daughter Pam of Eagle; her son Michael and wife Judy of McCall; granddaughter Michelle Wallace Johnson and husband Nick Johnson of Kuna; and step grandsons Jay & Kevin Scott and their families. Lois is preceded in death by her husband Speck and her brother George.
Family and friends are invited to share their memories and stories after the service at Mike Wallace's residence in McCall. The family suggests in lieu of flowers a memorial may be sent to the Long Valley Preservation Society, PO Box 444, Donnelly, Idaho.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 30, 2019