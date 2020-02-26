|
|
Lois R. Hatten
1934 - 2020
Lois R. Hatten, 86, of Boise, Idaho, passed away on February 21, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Hospital. Lois was born on February 10, 1934, in St. Marys, PA, to Raymond and Emily Swartzfisher. She was an only child, as her mother died in 1935 of scarlet fever. Her "old maid" aunt (Edna) and paternal grandmother stepped in to help raise her. She received her nursing degree from Mount Mercy College in Pittsburgh. While attending school in Pittsburgh, she met Harold W. Hatten Jr. They married on June 11, 1957, remaining together for more than 50 years until Harold's death in May 2009. After getting married, Lois and Harold left Pennsylvania for California where Harold completed his medical residency. In 1959, they moved to Boise where they fell in love with the community and raised a family that has grown to include seven children, sixteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She lived in the family home from 1963 until her passing.
Lois successfully raised seven children, providing each of them an environment that allowed them to thrive. A supportive wife and mother, she hosted family and friends for countless get-togethers at "The Hattens." With her many children and grandchildren, Sunday afternoons each summer were spent at "Grannie's," gathered around her pool for food and swimming. Most memorable was singing around the candle-lit tree every Christmas Eve, with the whole family celebrating together.
Lois was a devoted Catholic and an active member of St. Mark's Catholic Community. She and Harold were involved in numerous church activities, including many joy-filled experiences with the married couple search group and the cast of life-long friends they met during those events. It was also through her church activities that she met her dear friends, "The Birthday Group."
A life-long learner, she earned a Masters in Theology from Loyola Marymount University. Lois was a voracious reader and was never without a book. She participated in several prayer groups and book clubs with friends and family. Lois was very quick-witted and maintained her dry sense of humor to the very end. She always had a funny story to share from her childhood and was able to recall a cute song from her youth to fit any occasion. She shared many of them in her weekly "Saturday Morning" emails to the family. She approached each situation with a remarkable sense of grace and, of course, humor. Throughout her life, she demonstrated strength and resilience in everything she did, whether it be growing up without a mother, raising her family, or battling illness.
Lois is survived by her children, Mike (Joy) of Eugene; Lisa (Curt) Reese of Boise; Dave (Carol) of Seattle; Steve (Kathleen) of Boise; Laurie (Harlan) Boyd of Seattle; Lindy of Boise; and John (Katy) of Boise; grandchildren (Jed, Graham, Landon, Meegan, Kianna, Julia, Trey, Grear, Halle, Kai, Harrison, Reeve, Trent, Mia, Noelle, and Heidi), and great-grandchildren (Taeshaun, Maik, Kamari, Tyriq, Kason, and Tyus).
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold, her parents, Raymond and Emily, and her Aunt Edna.
A memorial vigil is scheduled for 7 pm Friday evening, February 28th, at St. Mark's Catholic Community. A funeral mass will be held the following morning at 11 am, Saturday, February 29th, also at St. Mark's, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Fund at St. Mark's or the Nazareth Retreat Center.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 26, 2020