|
|
Lois Jean Watson Hurless
October 31, 1929 - February 14, 2020
Lois Jean Watson Hurless, our adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother left us to join our father Paul on Friday afternoon, February 14, 2020, very fittingly on Valentine's Day.
Lois was born October 31, 1929 in Twin Falls, Idaho, the second of four children born to Charles and Caroline Watson. Lois, her brother and two sisters grew up near the Malad River as their father was employed by Idaho Power and ran the Malad Power Plant in idyllic Hagerman, Idaho. She attended all twelve years of school in Bliss, Idaho, where she graduated valedictorian of her class.
Lois met the love of her life Paul Hurless in 1951, and they were married on June 20, 1952. They settled in Jerome, Idaho where Paul ran the family lumber business, Magic Valley Wood Products until moving their family to Boise in 1967. Shortly thereafter she began working as a legal secretary, which would fatefully lead to a long and successful career as Administrator of the Office of the Attorney General. She served in this position through the terms of five Attorneys General until her retirement in 1998 and was highly respected and much loved by all who knew her. After retirement Lois remained very active, spending her days golfing, walking with the Happy Hoofers, playing bridge, going to the gym and holding many leadership roles in her P.E.O. Chapter. She and Paul spent as much time as possible with their grandchildren, cheering them on in whatever sporting event they participated in or activity they pursued. Some time after Paul's passing in 2012, Lois met a wonderful friend, Bob Jackson. They set out on many adventures, traveling, dining and dancing until his passing in 2018.
Lois was a member of the Presbyterian Church. Her faith was very important to her, especially after the passing of her husband Paul, and she found great comfort there.
Lois is survived by her children Paula (Stan) Tonkin, Brett (Cheri) Hurless, Todd (Tena) Hurless and Linda Hurless Rietze; 9 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren all of Boise, sister Helen Nance of Salt Lake City, Utah, sisters-in-law Deanie Hurless of Clayton, Idaho and Marilyn Sorensen of Boise, Idaho, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, brother Charles Watson and sister Carol Ann Gibson.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Cloverdale Memorial Park, to be followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:00 p.m. at Chateau des Fleur, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle, Idaho 83616. We welcome all who knew her to join us to celebrate our beautiful mother and rejoice in her wonderful life.
In lieu of flowers we encourage you to contribute to the . Our mom generously supported the Idaho Food Bank, the , the Boise Rescue Mission and the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 19, 2020