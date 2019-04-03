Services Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Avenue Boise , ID 83706 (208) 376-5400 Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Avenue Boise , ID 83706 View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Whitney Baptist Church 2309 W. Dorian Street Boise , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Lois Keyes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lois Keyes

Lois Jean Valentine Keyes (1934-2019) passed away on March 31, 2019, surrounded by family and dear friends in Boise, Idaho.

Lois was born to John and Edith Valentine in Anaheim, California July 31, 1934, and was one of five siblings which included Robert (Bob), Virginia (Ginny), Betty, and Kenneth (Buddy) who all preceded Lois in death. They lived on a small farm with no indoor plumbing and Lois fondly recalled their farm. From age 3, Lois began wandering through the horse corrals; it seems she had a love for horses from birth.

In 1953 Lois married Ronald Doron and in 1954 David Alan was born, followed by Michael Lynn in 1956. Ron and Lois divorced and Lois began working at the Biltmore Trailer Factory after Mike was born. There she met Charles (Chuck) Keyes, who was her supervisor. Lois and Chuck began dating and were married in 1958 in Winnemucca, Nevada. The newlyweds moved to Idaho with Lois's sons who were adopted by Chuck. Chuck, Lois and the boys began attending Whitney Baptist Church in 1959, where Lois attended until her health declined in 2018. Her faith in Christ as her Savior and a relationship with Him came first in her life, and she shared that message of hope to many friends and loved ones. Lois has written in her journals, "He (God) is trustworthy and has your best interest at heart". Bible verses and a well-worn prayer list reside on Lois's end table and she prayed for every one of her family, church family and most of her friends every day, one by one.

In 1962, Chuck's son Carl came to live with the family in Boise. Lois was a Cub Scout leader for Mike's Cub Scout group and taught Sunday School at Church while the boys were young.

When Mike and Dave became involved with 4-H, the family bought Dave a half-Arabian horse colt for his birthday. Lois worked the colt and taught Dave to ride, and this began the Keyes family's entry into the Arabian Horse world.

In 1970, they purchased 10 acres in west Boise to accommodate horses. Lois trained, rode and showed horses for over a decade, and she and Chuck were very involved with the Des Arab Arabian Horse Association in the Treasure Valley. Lois thoroughly enjoyed her passion of all things Arabian Horse during those years. They subsequentially purchased more horses and at one time had 46 horses.

In the late 1970's Carl, David (Patty) and Michael (Melanie) were all married, and in 1977 Chuck retired and Lois went to work outside the ranch. In 1980 the grandchildren began to arrive - the first one, Joshua Michael to Mike and Melanie, then Erin Patricia to David and Patty, Jordan Daniel to Michael and Melanie, and Tyler David to David and Patty in 1987.

In 1986, challenges of the horse business and Chuck's health issues prompted them to sell their ranch and horses and move. Lois had a series of jobs between 1977 and her retirement, and she worked for Sears Credit Central/Citibank for 14 years, retiring at 72. In 1991 Chuck passed away and Lois began taking painting classes and explored her creative side, painting oils and acrylic paintings till 2015. Lois studied under Venture Coy for many years and has many paintings to her name. She also served as the Boise Centennial Art Group president for 3 years. Lois was instrumental in developing the "Never Alone" social group at Whitney Baptist to develop activities and relationships with other single Christian mature adults. She loved singing and began singing at church in 1958. She participated in trios, choirs, special event productions and sang solos into her seventies. Lois is survived by her Son Michael, his wife Melanie and her daughter-in-law Patty Keyes; grandchildren Joshua (Cheralee), Erin O'Rorke (Tim), Jordan (Sara) and Tyler (Rian) and great grandchildren Marcus, Brody, Noah, Kielty, William, Ryder, Silas and Jensen Ty, as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. She is survived by her "adopted" kids Robert (Hap) & Peggy Boyer, Mitch Jardine & Becky, and Jeff Derouin.

A celebration of her life and faith will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at Whitney Baptist Church, 2309 W. Dorian Street, Boise Idaho. Interment will follow at Cloverdale Cemetery. There will be a viewing and the family will greet friends at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, 5400 Fairview Avenue, Boise, on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to Whitney Baptist Church, Camp Pinewood Scholarships, Boise, Idaho. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 3, 2019