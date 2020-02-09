|
Lois L. Lee
April 14, 1928 ~ February 3, 2020
After spending a perfect afternoon with her family, telling her grandchildren stories of her past, Lois Lee passed away on February 3, 2020. Lois was born in Hardman, Oregon on April 14, 1928 to Marion and Hazel Saling. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 1946. She worked as a bank teller in Pendleton where she met the love of her life, Don Lee. They were married on June 18, 1950 in
Pendleton and moved to Weiser, Idaho. They were happily married for 39 years until Don's untimely death in 1989. Their daughter Vicki was born in 1951 and Larry followed in 1954.
Lois was the "Martha Stewart" before there was a Martha Stewart. She made every birthday party or school party an event, with decorated cakes, themed plates and napkins and decorations. In 1965 she obtained her first drivers license and she went to college at TVCC in the late 60s to get a teaching degree. She taught for many years at Head Start in Weiser.
She was a dedicated volunteer at the Weiser Fiddlers Festival for many years. She was in charge of tickets and knew from year to year the people who came from afar every year and exactly where they wanted to sit. She had a very organized system—just as she did for everything in her life.
She and Don enjoyed traveling the world before his death and she continued traveling with her lady friends after for many years.
Lois was a member of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, PEO, 20 th Century Club and Friends of Weiser Memorial Hospital. She was a guardian of Job's Daughters for many years. She was a 65 year plus member of the NuMASTER Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, among many other Weiser community clubs.
Lois is survived by her daughter Vicki Witte (Franz) and their children Seneca Hull (Phil), and Josh Witte all of Boise; her son Larry (Tammy) and their children Larra Roth (Matt) , Christopher Lee, Conner Lee and Faith Lee all of Weiser, Jessica Butler (Jason) of Cottonwood, Ryan Lee (Tandee) of Caldwell, and Rachael Lee of Eugene Oregon. She also leaves behind great grandchildren Dylan Hull, Hauston and Ashlin Roth, Caleb, Emma and Elli Butler, Morgan Butler Stamper and Andrew Lee. She also leaves behind great great granddaughters Weilynn Kelso and Kourtlynn Prado Services for Lois will be held at 2:00, February 13 at the Vendome Center in Weiser.
The family would like to thank the staff in the ICU unit at the West Valley Medical Center for their wonderful care of Mom and the compassion and support they gave us during her 2 days there. Donations can be made to Chapter T, P.E.O, c/o Carey Hopkins, 1800 Knsell Dr., Weiser ID 83672
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020