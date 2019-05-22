Lois Lightfoot Marlatt

05/13/1931-05/19/2019

Lois Lightfoot Marlatt, age 88, passed away peacefully May 19, 2019 of natural causes at Avamere Assisted Living, Moses Lake, Washington. She was born May 13, 1931 in Ogden, Utah to James "Jim" Richardson and Ethel Lightfoot. She married her lifelong friend and love, James "Harold" Marlatt in August of 1940 who preceded her in death in July 2015.



Lois showed her love of people through service. She sewed dolls, quilted and knitted constantly. Her hands were rarely still. Baby sweaters and booties were her favorites; she knit one for each grandchild and great-grandchild until she was unable to anymore due to physical limitations.



Lois was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For over 60 years, she shared her love of genealogy and the outdoors through faithful service as Relief Society President, Stake Young Women's Camp Director, Genealogy Specialist, Missionary and Temple Worker. She was known by all who knew her as a woman of great faith, virtue, compassion, and charity.



Her life was a living example of her favorite scripture verse, John 13:34-35 – "A new commandment I give unto you, that ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another."



Lois is survived by her brothers and their wives James and Patricia Lightfoot, Richard and Lori Lightfoot; her children and their spouses Connie and Guy Bacon, Steven and Ellen Marlatt, Robert and Denise Marlatt, Jerry and Laura Marlatt, Carol and Kameron Jones; 26 grandchildren, 73 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved deeply and had a profound impact on their lives.



Please join us celebrating her life Thursday morning May 23, 2019, between 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Moses Lake Stake Center, 1515 S Division St, Moses Lake, WA.



Interment will be Friday morning May 24, 2019, between 09:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Rd, Boise, Idaho.

Published in Idaho Statesman on May 22, 2019