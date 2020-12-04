Lois S. Lindsay
January 13, 1935 - November 30, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Lois S. Lindsay died Monday from complications of Parkinson's disease. Survived by her husband of 64 years, Will Lindsay, their three children and four grandchildren. Lois had a happy life of adventure and accomplishments. A loving wife and mother, an accomplished artist and sportswoman, Lois was always ready for a joke and a laugh. She loved family and friends, art, travel and, of course, cats. Lois made any moment sweeter. She will be missed by many.
A celebration of Lois's life will be held in the spring, with details to follow.
To read the full obituary and send condolences, please go to relyeafuneralchapel.com
.