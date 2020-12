Lois S. LindsayJanuary 13, 1935 - November 30, 2020Boise, Idaho - Lois S. Lindsay died Monday from complications of Parkinson's disease. Survived by her husband of 64 years, Will Lindsay, their three children and four grandchildren. Lois had a happy life of adventure and accomplishments. A loving wife and mother, an accomplished artist and sportswoman, Lois was always ready for a joke and a laugh. She loved family and friends, art, travel and, of course, cats. Lois made any moment sweeter. She will be missed by many.A celebration of Lois's life will be held in the spring, with details to follow.To read the full obituary and send condolences, please go to relyeafuneralchapel.com