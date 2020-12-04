1/1
Lois S. Lindsay
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois S. Lindsay
January 13, 1935 - November 30, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Lois S. Lindsay died Monday from complications of Parkinson's disease. Survived by her husband of 64 years, Will Lindsay, their three children and four grandchildren. Lois had a happy life of adventure and accomplishments. A loving wife and mother, an accomplished artist and sportswoman, Lois was always ready for a joke and a laugh. She loved family and friends, art, travel and, of course, cats. Lois made any moment sweeter. She will be missed by many.
A celebration of Lois's life will be held in the spring, with details to follow.
To read the full obituary and send condolences, please go to relyeafuneralchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 N Latah St,
Boise , ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 2, 2020
We are so sorry for the Lindsay’s families loss They took us in as family and Lois was my ‘miss Gloria’s’ maid of honor when we got married in Vegas. We were truly blessed for having Lois a part of our life and family ❤
Tony & Gloria Montoya
Friend
December 2, 2020
She was made of love and sunshine! I didn’t know her well but interacted at a number of bike races. Sending my fondest respects to her family.
Barbara Kreisle
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved