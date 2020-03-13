|
Lona Faye Cash
1928-2020
Lona Faye Cash was born August 24, 1928, in Plymouth Utah to Larry and Ruth Archibald. Lona peacefully passed on March 9, 2020 at the age of 91.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday March 14th at Alden Waggoner Funeral home at 1:00 PM. Lona will be laid to rest with her husband Ira Cash in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
Lona married the love of her life Ira Dale Cash on July 29, 1947. Together Lona and Ira made many moves together living in Twin Falls ID, Logan UT, and Ogden UT. Eventually they found a permanent home in Boise ID, after traveling to many parts of the world together. Lona and Ira had the love story of a lifetime, one that today you will only find in the movies. A love that endured 69 years of marriage, and inspired the generations in our family. Lona created a warmth in her home. Her family would go on to celebrate every birthday, Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas there for over 30 years. She created a place of magic in her grandchildrens childhoods where the backyard transformed into a baseball field on summer nights, and the dress code was bare feet and popsicle stained faces. In any room where emptiness tried to take up space, Lona would quickly fill it with a story that oftentimes left the room laughing. She loved to create, and was an avid quilter, embroiderer and also loved to crochet. She was famous for making her granddaughters quilts and for crocheting her loved ones colorful pot holders that are guaranteed to paint a smile on our faces when we open our drawer the next time we pull something warm out of the oven. Lonas grandkids would come running over when there were rumors of her famous goulash being made. The memories of her smile and laugh will stay with us all for a lifetime. Lona is survived by her two children Terryn (Rosemary) Cash and Russell (Connie) Cash, her two sisters, Myrna Nielsen, and Marsha (Rick) Davis, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom she cherished very much.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 13, 2020