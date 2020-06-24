LoRee Lyman1934-2020LoRee Lyman, 86, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away at home on June 20,2020 of natural causes.Floy (LoRee) Smith was born June 5, 1934 in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, to Collis and Verda Smith, LoRee was the youngest of three children with two older brothers Joseph (Joe) and Dene.LoRee grew up and attended school in Caldwell, Idaho, where she met the love of her life Lawrence (Larry) Lyman. Larry was smitten with LoRee from the first time he saw her, soon after they met Larry was drafted to serve in the Korean War. While oversees, LoRee and Larry wrote each other letters every day. When Larry returned, he and LoRee married on July 19,1952.LoRee attended college where she studied Astronomy and English but her favorite subject was her family. She and Larry had 5 wonderful children, Janis, Doug, Darren, Barb and Jim. LoRee had an amazing faith and love for her family that carried her through hardships in life. Her mottos are "Never give up." and "Always love your children." She was also known for her free- spirit and sass, which will be greatly missed.Larry and LoRee lived a few different places with their family during Larry's career. First, in Washington when Larry was employed by the airlines. Second, in Arkansas where Larry worked with a company building missile silos. A third move to California, where Larry and LoRee lived in their home in Reseda for 26 years and then they moved to Escondido. After Larry retired, he and LoRee moved back to Idaho, following LoRee's brother, Joe and Sister-in-Law, Joanne.Larry and LoRee were married 43 years until Larry passed away in 1995. After Larry's passing, LoRee lived with Joe and Joanne for 20 years and then with her daughter Barb where she got to spend time being "GGMa" to her beautiful great-grandchildren.LoRee was preceded in death by her father and mother, both brothers and husband Larry.LoRee is survived by Joanne Smith, Janis and Mike Barrett, Doug and Muriel Lyman, Darren and Dianne Lyman, Barbara and Dave McDonald, Jim and Christelle Lyman, several cousins, along with 10 amazing grandchildren and 7 of the cutest great grandchildren ever.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at Dry Creek Cemetery Services are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.In lieu of flowers please donate to the Idaho Humane Society, 1300 S. Bird St. Boise, ID 83709