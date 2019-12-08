|
Loren V. Galarza
July 1, 1958 to Dec 3, 2019
Loren V. Galarza was born July 1, 1958 at West Valley Medical Center, Caldwell, ID. Loren was the youngest of six children born to his beloved mother, Marjorie Galarza (Bailey). Loren cherished childhood memories of days on his grandparent's farm in Middleton, ID. He looked up to his loving grandfather and grandmother Bailey, who provided guidance during his earliest years. Loren's family moved to Ketchikan, Alaska, where Loren completed high school and college. Loren eventually took to the road, with many years of service with Greyhound Lines, based in Boise. Loren was a dedicated and hard-working employee who went the extra yard. When help was needed, or a Spanish interpreter needed, you could hear them say, "where's Loren!?" Travel was Loren's passion. He took frequent trips around the United States and throughout Europe. When with Loren, it did not take long to notice that his IQ was far above average, as evidenced by his wit and big heart. The trick-or-treaters in his neighborhood will surely miss the king-size candy bars he gave out each year. Loren was dearly loved by his family, friends, neighbors, and his companion of ten years, "Dr. Nancy." Loren died in peace and now rests in peace with his Heavenly Father. Those who went before him hold a light for him as he passes from this life to be with his "new crowd." Loren is survived by his father and step-mother, Vincent and Carolyn Galarza and by his brother, Rodney Boss.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019