Loretta Galliano1938 ~ 2020Loretta Galliano, age 81, a 7-year resident of Boise, passed away peacefully in the early hours of June 5, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Hospital after a brief illness. She was a loving and devoted wife to the late Pasquale with whom she shared 46 years of marriage. Loretta was born June 7, 1938, in Philadelphia to the late Matthew and late Ultimina (nee Varallo) Pagano. She was a skilled and talented interior decorator and an active member in her Catholic religious community. Loretta is survived by her daughter Faith (Dr. Galliano Desai), her son-in-law Abhilash (Dr. Desai) and was a proud and loving grandmother of Alexander. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.Friends are invited to share in Loretta's Memorial Service on Friday, June 19, 10:00am, at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 707 N. 8th St., Boise.