Loretta Juanita MacBain (Carrabello)

1942 – 2019

Loretta Juanita MacBain (Carrabello) died on February 1, 2019 at her home in Boise, Idaho.

Loretta was born on February 7, 1942 in Oakland, California to Sabio and Juanita (Telles) Carrabello. She spent her formative years in between San Leandro and Hayward, California then graduated from Hayward High School in 1960.

Shortly after graduating she married her high school sweetheart, Zerr Edward MacBain at All Saints Catholic Church on October 8, 1961. They were devoted to one another throughout their 57 years of marriage.

Loretta resided throughout the United States in the California Bay Area, Southern California, Los Alamos, New Mexico; Bend, Oregon; Washougal, Washington; Quantico, Virginia; Las Vegas, Nevada; Boise, Idaho; and also overseas in Okinawa, Japan.

She took care of her home as a homemaker and found the time to volunteer for the things she held dear to her heart. Loretta enjoyed playing the guitar and piano, Bible study, journaling, fitness and health. She shared her love of Christ in all she did ministering to many everyday of her life. Above all else, She had a special love for her grandchildren.

Loretta is preceded in death by her father, Sabio Carrabello, and a son, Brent MacBain.

She is survived by her husband, Zerr Edward MacBain, of Boise, Idaho; her daughter, Sheilah MacBain, of Portland, OR, and grandchildren, Calvin VanSisseren and Margo Denny; her daughter, Alison Pinney (MacBain), of Boise, ID, and grandchildren Eva and Cole Pinney; her daughter, Jennifer MacBain Irwin, of Whitefish, MT, and grandchildren, Vaughan, Tristan, and Finnegan Irwin; her sisters, Joyce Bright (Carrabello) and Loreen Carrabello-Little; her brother, Mark Carrabello; and her mother, Juanita Carrabello.

A viewing will be held at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A funeral service and reception will be held at 11 a.m. at Calvary Chapel Boise (123 S. Auto Dr., Boise, ID) on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Committal service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joseph Prince Ministries at JosephPrince.org or My Family Life radio Boise at Myflr.org. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary