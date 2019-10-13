|
Loretta Ralls
Dec. 26, 1922
-Oct. 4, 2019
On October 4, 2019,, Loretta Ralls entered her final rest at the age of 96. Loretta died of natural causes at her residence in Meridian, Idaho surrounded by her family who loved her.
Loretta was born on Dec. 26, 1922 in Seattle, Washington to John and Sybil Goodson. Her dream was to marry a cowboy and she felt she came pretty close when she married the love of her life, John Ralls, who was a rancher's son, on October 1, 1939. Loretta was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. John passed away November 10, 1977. Loretta never remarried and John continued to be the one who held her heart until the end.
Loretta loved her family and gave of herself to many through the remaining years of her life. She enjoyed cooking for others and made a mean elk steak and the world's best apple pie to the delight of those who sat at her table. She loved the mountains and often accompanied her husband (and later grandchildren) up in the hills to hunt. True to her love of all things western, she enjoyed listening to music, reading novels, and watching movies of that genre. She also loved working in her garden and received praise from those who passed her home and took notice of her flower beds. Her cowboy spirit often amused her children and grandchildren and gave her a bit of a feisty spunk to the end of a long, well lived life. She will be dearly missed.
Loretta is survived by two children, Karen Koch (Carl) and Daniel Ralls (Maryanne); her grandchildren, Kevin Smith (Cindy), Shannon Ronald (Rick), Ben Brown (Kim), Rawl Brown (Mirenda), Tiffany Link (Bill), Heather Smith, and Jesse McCoy; her great grandchildren, Ryan, Shane, Brennan, Kaitlyn, Zachary, Brad, Cade, Colby, Bailey, Silas, Max, Ian, Ruby, and Samantha ; and her great great grandchildren, Camden, Rhett, and Henli. She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Ralls; her sister, Lucille E. Ford; her brothers, Wesley W. Goodson and Sylvester Goodson; and her daughter, Sandra Lee Smith (Marais).
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019