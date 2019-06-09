Lori Ann Bradley

1964 ~ 2019

An angel and a spitfire, born on September 24, 1965, and has been the life of the party ever since, Lori would like you to know that her work here on earth is done. She received a call from heaven, the sort of offer you cannot refuse, an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time and a new car every 2 years. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, earning top sales, dancing and cooking to her heart's content. Music, laughter and endless love is guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce, spirits are free and hangovers are a myth. The most stubborn woman who ever lived would want you to know that she received her final promotion as a result of having fun, refusing to follow doctor's orders and raising hell for over five decades.

She will be missed. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 9, 2019