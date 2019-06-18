Home

Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
Graveside service
Following Services
Canyon Hill Cemetery
Caldwell, ID
1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lori Jones Obituary
Lori Patrick Jones
September 3, 1962-June 14, 2019
Lori Patrick Jones, 56, went to be with her Savior on June 14, 2019. Lori was born to Russell and Phyllis Patrick (Glenn) on September 3, 1962 in Nampa, Idaho. She lived most of her life in Idaho with the exception of living in Burns, Oregon. She married Eldon Jones on June 11, 1982. They had three children together; Amanda (35), Elizabeth (30) and Steven (28). She had six grandchildren and three step grandchildren. Lori loved spending time with her family. She also loved going camping and fishing in Cascade and Horsethief. She was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord with all of her heart. She was preceded in death by her father Russell. She is survived by her mother Phyllis, her siblings Russell (DeWayne) Patrick, Michael Patrick, Tami Womack, her three children, her grandchildren, cousins, and nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held at 10 am Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell with a viewing at 9-10 am Thursday. A graveside service will directly follow at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 18, 2019
