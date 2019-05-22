Lori R. McDonald Ballard

Lori Renee McDonald Ballard, of Star, Idaho, passed away on May 18, 2019 at the age of 60. Born the daughter of Richard and Kay McDonald in Lewiston, Idaho, March 28, 1959, she was the oldest of four children who include Jodi, Mike, and Rich. After the family moved to Boise, she attended Capital high school and went on to study athletic training at Boise State, where she earned her bachelor's degree. She then earned her master's degree from the University of Oregon for athletic training, and then relocated to Tennessee to work as an athletic trainer for Maryville College, where she met Patrick Ballard.

They started their life together in Tennessee, having a daughter, Brittany, and Lori began studying for her second bachelor's degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. In 1992 they relocated to Idaho, where they had a son, Brett.

Lori spent her life caring for others through her work as a physical therapist. Her bedside manner was matched by her wit and humor. She loved gardening and spending time with her husband and children.

Lori is survived by her husband Patrick, her children Brittany (Ballard) Nosov and Brett Ballard, parents Richard and Kay McDonald, sister Jodi McDonald, brother and sister-in-law Mike and Holly McDonald, brother and sister-in-law Rich McDonald and Rita Blaisdell, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mike and Betty Ballard, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, May 23 from 10-11am at Bowman Funeral Home in Garden City. Graveside service will be at the Star Cemetery at 12pm.