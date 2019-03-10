Lorie Baxter Lenfest

Lorie, 99, passed away on February 23, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Born in Wellsville, Utah on April 5, 1919, she grew up in Boise, Idaho. Lorie is preceded in death by her parents Archie LaVon Baxter and Effie Glenn Baxter, by her husband of 63 years, Gen. Charles W. Lenfest, and by her brother, Levon Glenn Baxter of Canyon Lake, California. She is survived by her four children: Linda Allal (Maurice), Nanette Lenfest, Diane Gal (Joseph), and Charles Lenfest; by six grandchildren: Kelly, Charles, Jennifer, Nadine, Stefan, and Micah; and by seven great grandchildren: Tianna, Django, Fiona, Sylvia, Charles, Zora-Lou, and Logan; by a sister, Mrs. Pauline Peterson of Boise, Idaho; and by nieces and nephews. Lorie was a wonderful wife and mother; she was devoted to her family. With her husband, she was part of the U.S. diplomatic mission stationed in Ankara, Turkey in the 1950's, and attended White House functions when her husband was stationed at the Pentagon in the 1960's. They lived and traveled widely from Turkey to Hawaii including all over the U.S., and traveled extensively in the southwest, Canada and Mexico during their retirement. She also volunteered with the American Red Cross, was an excellent bridge player, loved poetry, wrote haiku, and was a voracious reader. Funeral services will be held at a later date at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Air Force Academy cemetery. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary