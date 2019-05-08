Lorin L. Wardle

October 30, 1927 - May 1, 2019

Lorin L. Wardle, 91, of Boise, ID, passed peacefully of natural causes Wednesday, May 1st, 2019. Family was by his side as he took his last ride into the sunset of a black and white Western. Lorin was born on October 30, 1927 in St. Anthony, ID to Larry Wardle and Rose Pugmire. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Fireman First Class until the end of the war in 1946. After working in Construction he joined the Idaho State Police and served the residents of the Gem State for over 28 years in Coeur d'Alene, Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Boise. He was an accomplished sharpshooter and amassed a large collection of trophies.

He married Doris Irene Bridge in March of 1959, and had two sons, DJ and Lorin Lewis and as a family they enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling all over the Island Park area in Eastern ID. Lorin had many good friends but spent many of his retirement years fishing with Jess Smith and Doris locally, and others restoring old cars and going to car races at Meridian Speedway. Lorin loved his pets, and would go out of his way to assist any animal in distress.

Lorin is survived by his wife Doris, son's DJ (Kim) of Snohomish, WA and Lewis (Peri) of Boise, ID and Grandson Taylor, Granddaughter's Ashley, Lindsay and Tess, sister Jan Rehak of Orange, CA., her children and Linda Loomis of Bliss, ID. Lorin requested that there be no funeral services, but memorials can be made in his name with the Idaho Humane Society or Boise- area CrimeStoppers.