Lorna M. Dennett
1927 - 2020
Lorna Hansen Panike Dennett
1927-2020
Lorna Hansen Panike Dennett passed away quietly at her home in Weiser, ID surrounded by family on September 8, 2020 at the age of 93.
Lorna was born in Arling, ID on June 2, 1927. Weiser was where she met the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Lester Panike. They were married on June 9, 1945 and resided on the Oregon Side where they farmed and had one son Rod Panike and one daughter Teresa Manser. The family moved to Weiser in 1959 to pursue a new career.
Lorna and Les loved to square dance and attend car races. She helped with the farm and took care of the hired help by cooking. She learned to cook after she was married and learned to love it. She also was a secretary for her husband in his insurance/real estate business. She loved flowers and always loved to plant them in the yard and watch them grow.
After the passing of her husband Lester Panike, she met and married Clarence Melverne Dennett on May 6, 1972. They lived off Eagle Island in Eagle and they loved and were able to travel the world.
Mrs. Dennett is survived by her son Rodney Panike, Weiser; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren across the country.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert Hansen, mother Neoma Fleming, 1st husband Lester Panike, 2nd husband Mel Dennett and daughter Teresa Manser.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dennett will be conducted at 10:00 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Weiser L.D.S Church with Bishop Garrison officiating. Viewing for family and friends will start at 9:00 am. Pallbearers will be Rod Panike, Craig Panike, Tim Manser, Scott Manser, Justin Dennett, Tim Legg, Dean Goodworth & Christian Claudio.
The burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery , Weiser.
Memorials may be sent as floral offerings or a contribution to the Senior Center- Weiser, ID.
Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Viewing
09:00 AM
Weiser L.D.S Church
SEP
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Weiser L.D.S Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomason Funeral Home
221 East Court Street
Weiser, ID 83672
(208) 414-1234
