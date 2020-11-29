Lorraine "Chick" Adair

December 19, 1924 - November 25, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Lorraine Marie "Chick" Adair, 95, of Boise, Idaho, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in a Boise care facility.

Lorraine was born December 19, 1924, in Boise, Idaho, to William H. Ayres and Bertha Marie Everett Ayres. She grew up in Boise and received her education there. On July 5, 1945, Lorraine was married to Lt. Harold Francis Adair in Emmett, Idaho and they honeymooned in McCall. They traveled extensively during her husband's military career before returning to Idaho in 1980. They spent 67 years loving and caring for one another before Lt. Col. USMC (Ret.) Harold F. Adair passed away on October 26, 2012.

Lorraine was a stay at home Mom to her children, however she did have her pilots license and real estate license. She was a talented seamstress and did a fantastic job frying chicken. Lorraine loved to bowl and golf but dancing was her number one favorite activity. Hank and Lorraine attended President Nixon's inaugural ball and Lorraine had the privilege of dancing with Ray Bolger. It was a highlight of her life and something that made her very happy. Lorraine went to BSU while in her fifty's and enjoyed her college classes greatly.

Survivors include her four children, Linda Adair Walker, William Adair, David Adair, and James Adair; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be conducted at a later date.





