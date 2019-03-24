Lorraine Ann Priddy

1928-2019

Lorraine Priddy went to be with her Lord at the good 'ol age of 91. Our family sends along our deepest appreciation to our Mom's caregivers and friends, who walked along side of her during this challenging year.

"Sweet Lorraine" was a Brooklyn born Lebanese fireball, an epic human who was fierce, feminine and fanatical about her family. A tireless prayer warrior, intuitive business woman, a trail blazer for women in leadership and great lover of family, food and fun. Lorraine leaves an indelible footprint on the world and is now in the presence of her Lord and savior Jesus Christ, along with a good gaggle of friends, family and loved ones in heaven.

Her life impacted not only her three sons, but her reach went further to include her three daughters-in-law, 12 grandchildren, numerous friends and a large circle of community. Lorraine was a forerunner to women athletes of today, voted the athlete of the year in the class of 1945 at her high school, where she also served as the president of the Leadership Council.

Lorraine was not only a "working mother" while raising her family, but always had significant management and leadership positions wherever she worked. As our Dad embarked on his entrepreneurial career, he regarded our mother as not only equal, but integral to the business process. As the stress of business took its toll on Dad and he began to drink too much, Lorraine stood beside and supported him through his journey towards sobriety, which lasted over 45 years. Our Dad, Jack, would say that Sweet Lorraine was the cornerstone of his recovery. We marveled at our parent's lifelong love affair and also saw the power of 61 years of marriage and the impact of just being present.

Lorraine leaves her three son's John (Terri), Ed (Amy), Mark (Jeanette); twelve grand-children; Daniel, Michael, Stephen, Christine, Mariah, Sarah, John, Josiah, Grace, Naomi, Kate, Simon and her niece Vivian (Randy) and numerous other family members.

Well done good and faithful servant. Godspeed Lorraine!

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1:30pm at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E. Ustick Rd. Meridian ID.