Lou Janssen
1941-2020
Lou Janssen, 78, of New Plymouth, passed away on February 29, 2020 in New Plymouth, ID surrounded by all his family.
Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, March 7th at the New Plymouth Fair Grounds.
Lou was born in Franklin, Nebraska to John & Mary Janssen on April 3, 1941. He married Karen on November 13, 1967. Together they raised their three children. Lou loved his life as a cowboy and was known to us as one of the best Cowmen. Together Lou and Karen shared the life they loved working for Simplot Cattle Company for over 35 years and consulting for another 11 years. Over the years some of their greatest memories were made racing and trading many horses. One of his greatest joys was running cattle on West Mountain. Although throughout the years there were endless memories made and stories told nothing compared to the love and pride, he had in his family.
Lou was preceded in death by his parents, John & Mary; and grandsons Dustin and Ryan.
Lou is survived by his wife Karen, Daughter Dena Redinger, Daughter Pam(Oliver) Stentzel, Son Chad Janssen, Daughter Toni Janssen, Son Craig(Sandra) Steele, and Son Chuck(Kattie) Steele. Sister Myra James, Sister Sharon Slagel. 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. As well as numerous other family members and loved friends!
The family of Lou Janssen wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Kris Stice with Heart and Home Hospice and all the amazing staff members for their support.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020