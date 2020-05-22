Louann Blome - Nockels

September 19th, 1936 - May 15th, 2020

On May 15, 2020, at the age of 85, Louann Blome Nockels passed away in her adopted city of San Francisco. Louann was born and raised in Carroll, Iowa, and moved to Nampa, Idaho to raise her daughters with her then husband, Dr. Robert Blome. During her years living in Nampa, she was active with her many interests, including with the Bogus Ski Club supporting the Bogus Basin ski racing program, and the Boise Shakespeare Festival working as stage manager. After receiving her Bachelor's Degree from Boise State in 1984, she moved to southern California to begin her career as a drama therapist. Inspired by the work that she was doing, she went on to earn her Master's Degree from Antioch College in 1988. Louann started her private practice in a small community in Bellingham, Washington. Always the adventurer, Louann spent the next decade living out her dreams of traveling and working in faraway places, including teaching in Poland and Turkey and traveling through Europe and the Middle East. Making a career change in her late 60's, Louann moved to New York City to work as a personal trainer at the historic West Side YMCA. She earned the YMCA "Employee of the Year" award for the creative programming she contributed to the organization. In New York, Louann enjoyed live theatre, book readings, and all the diversity and cultural activities of the city. In 2007, following her recovery from a health condition, Louann moved to San Francisco closer to her family living in California. She loved the diversity of San Francisco and volunteered with a variety of social organizations, including the Institute on the Aging, working on programs for all ages, many that she had designed. Louann's last big adventure was an extended trip to Kathmandu and Pokhara, Nepal for her 80th birthday. Everyone who knew Louann will remember her fun-loving spirit, sense of adventure, humility, kindness, and generosity. Her daughters, grandchildren, and family have not only lost a mother, grandmother, and sister but a dear friend. Louann is survived by her daughter Beth Owen, her son-in-law, Rob Owen and their son Hunter of Newport Beach, California, and their daughter Makena of Sacramento, California; daughter Jenny Blome and her son Fox and daughter Paris of Vancouver, Canada; daughter Laurie Blome, Oslo, Norway and her son Max of Minneapolis, Minnesota; her brother John Nockels of San Francisco, California; sister Pam Dowie of Waterloo, Iowa; and brother Tony Nockels of Camano Island, Washington. A private celebration of life with be held by the family at a later date.



