|
|
Louann Boyd
(Anna Louise Dolbeer)
On April 11, Louann was welcomed to her eternal home at the age of 67, transitioning peacefully at home and surrounded by family. She is loved by her husband of 47 years, Lynn; her adoring children Katie (Andy Green) and Russell (Marc Viscardi) and her brightest joy, grandchildren Connor (16), Ruby (14) and Charlie (11). She is predeceased by her parents, Celia and Bill Dolbeer, and is survived by her sisters Celinha Dolbeer and Billie Pioske (Bob), in-laws Lorene, Jim (Amiletta) Boyd, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Born on Christmas Day in Rio de Janeiro, Louann and her family lived in Brazil and Lisbon, Portugal before settling in Boise, Idaho. She spent her final two years in Oregon with her beloved grandchildren. The family wishes to give special thanks to Providence Hospice, friends from St. Cyril, the loving community of Villebois, the friendly faces at Wilsonville Starbucks, her Boise book club and girlfriends, and the Assistance League of Boise, where Louann volunteered for many years. Que ela descanse em paz ("May she rest in peace" in her native Portuguese.)
Private arrangements will be made later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations to help find a cure for ALS in Louann's memory would be very much appreciated:
http://web.alsa.org/goto/LouannsLight
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020