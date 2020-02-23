|
Louis A. Novacheck
1/13/1945 - 2/4/2020
It is with a combination of sadness and joy that I write these words. On February 4, 2020, our father, ex-husband and dear friend, Louis Anthony Novacheck Jr. passed from our lives and this earth. Lou endured a slow mental decline that eventually took him, in Emmett, Idaho, on that Tuesday morning. Of course, our sadness comes from losing Lou from our lives, but our joy comes from having him as part of our lives for as long as we did.
Lou is survived by his sister, Martha Novacheck Flight and his 3 nieces, Michelle, Kim and Christina, his children, Tony, Alayna, Marcus and Greg Novacheck and his ex-wife, Marlene Venables Novacheck.
Lou's parents were Louis Anthony Novacheck and Marie Elanor Kasper Novacheck.
Lou attended Lemont Furnace Elementary School in Lemont Furnace, PA. He moved to Brooklyn, NY for Middle School and graduated from Bellaire High School in Bellaire, OH. Growing up, he was known simply as "Sonny".
Lou led a difficult life that many would not have been able to endure. His first wife, Linda, died in 1967, leaving Lou to raise his young children, Tony and Alayna, alone until Marlene Venables came into his life. Marlene became a stabilizing influence in not only Lou's and the kids' lives, but in the lives of everyone around them, including myself. Mar was the daughter of a career military officer that I came to know as Colonel Venables. As little as I knew of him, he was a remarkable, kind man who along with his wife, Henrietta, took our enlisted man and his kids into his family with equanimity.
In March of 1963, Lou enlisted in the Army and served for 22 ½ years in various assignments and positions around the globe, including Ft., Huachuca, AZ, Ft. Shafter and Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii, Ft. Meade, Maryland and did duty in Vietnam, Puerto Rico, Amman, Jordan, Virginia, Turkey and Pittsburgh. Originally serving as a radar repairman, Lou finished his career as a Senior Personnel NCO and served Embassy Duty in Jordan. Lou certainly was a rolling stone and at other times in his life lived in Germany, Milwaukee, NYC, Ocala, and Idaho.
Those of us that knew Lou saw the many aspects of his personality and character. I met Lou in 1969 when he was living in Moanalua Valley, in Hawaii. He was intellectually brilliant and suffered fools poorly. As a testament to my regard for Lou, I will say that in my own 72 years on earth there have only been 3 poeople that were capable of thinking for me. Lou was one of them. When I gradually discovered this ability of his, I came to rely on it and once it was fully realized, I never gave a second thought to the decisions Lou made on my behalf.
Some people came to see this as Lou being somewhat arrogant. He had an eclectic group of friends and among them, were a group of Enlisted army soldiers that had their own Mensa group with, shall we say, a different agenda. They were all experts in military systems and being mostly draftees, carried little love for the military, per se, in general. Let's just say that as a hobby, they looked for ways to subvert military systems through their own ingenuity. Lou and I fit right in to this band of reprobates. Hopefully, the statute of limitations has expired on any activities that any of us may have taken part in. Any readers that may know of or took part in these doings are welcome to tell of them, with due respect for the living.
I could write of many of my happy times with Lou, but I will restrict this to one crazy story that turned into a tradition that we carried on for quite a while. Lou and some of the folks around him drank. Sometimes, quite a bit. Because they were on limited budgets, their alcoholic choices were of modest cost. Boone's Farm wine and Colt 45 Malt Liquor were staples because they delivered the most alcohol content for dollar spent. I don't know how this tradition got started, but Lou and the boys had a rule that if one of them brought either of those items to another member's house, that member had to consume it or surreptitiously leave it at the home of another member without being caught doing so. This activity required a considerable amount of stealth, as etiquette required that if one was caught in the act, he had to dispose of it elsewhere.
I recall coming into possession (by nefarious means) of a full case of Colt 45 and a full case of Boone's Farms Strawberry Hill wine. Because I have never drank, I was left with only one option; dispose of those cases in the above-mentioned manner. Now leaving a single bottle of hooch somewhere, undetected, was a relatively easy thing to do, disposing of 2 full cases was not. I managed to unload those cases on one unsuspecting member and those cases were then passed along over the course of time to other members following the rules of combat. It should be apparent that no one liked either Colt 45 or Boone's Farm wine, but honor required us to follow the rules of the game. I can't recall how many passes were made, but I can tell you that the game seemed to end suddenly after one iteration where the last known recipient was Lou Novacheck. Sadly, Lou took the secret of that tradition with him when he left us on February 4, 2020.
In time, as per his wishes, his ashes will be spread off the coast of Oahu, so that he can travel to all the places he hasn't yet been able to visit. Bon voyage, Lou.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020